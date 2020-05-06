Black Knight (BKI) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Tien Tsin Huang maintained a Hold rating on Black Knight (BKI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.90, close to its 52-week high of $76.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Automatic Data Processing, and Fidelity National Info.

Black Knight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.86.

The company has a one-year high of $76.45 and a one-year low of $50.01. Currently, Black Knight has an average volume of 977.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BKI in relation to earlier this year.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals. The company was founded on February 3, 2017 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.