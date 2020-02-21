BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI – Research Report), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 70.7% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BJ’s Restaurants with a $41.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.00 and a one-year low of $32.62. Currently, BJ’s Restaurants has an average volume of 274K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BJRI in relation to earlier this year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. It operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.