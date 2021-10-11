Bitfarms (BITF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Bitfarms (BITF – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bitfarms with a $8.00 average price target.

Bitfarms’ market cap is currently $849M and has a P/E ratio of -25.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.25.

Bitfarms Ltd owns and operates blockchain farms that power the global decentralized financial economy. It provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. Bitfarms also provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks.