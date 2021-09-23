Bit Digital (BTBT) Receives a New Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Bit Digital (BTBT – Research Report) and a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 43.3% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Mawson Infrastructure Group, and Magic Software Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bit Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.00 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, Bit Digital has an average volume of 18.27M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golden Bull Ltd. is an online finance marketplace lending company, which engages in the provision of short-term loans. Through its online marketplace, the company connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers. The company was founded by Er Xin Zeng in November 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.