Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF – Research Report), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -22.4% and a 26.3% success rate. Mccrea covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Kelt Exploration.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Birchcliff Energy with a $1.87 average price target, implying a 263.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.96 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Birchcliff Energy has an average volume of 114.7K.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.