Bioventus (BVS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley gave Bioventus (NASDAQ: BVS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Bioventus today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Bioventus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.25.

Bioventus Inc is a medical technology company incorporated in Delaware on December 22, 2015. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing orthobiologic products for the treatment of patients suffering from a broad array of musculoskeletal conditions. Its products address the growing need for clinically effective, cost efficient and minimally invasive solutions that enhance the body’s natural healing processes. The Company operates through four segments including Active Healing Therapies-U.S., Active Healing Therapies-International, Surgical and BMP. The Company’s Active Healing Therapies segments offer two types of non-surgical products including non-invasive Exogen system for long bone stimulation for fracture healing and hyaluronic acid, or HA, viscosupplementation therapies for osteoarthritis pain relief.