Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biospecifics Technologies with a $100.00 average price target.

Biospecifics Technologies’ market cap is currently $457.7M and has a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. engages in the development of an injectable collagenase for multiple indications. Its products include XIAFLEX, which is a treatment used for Dupuytren’s contracture. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, NY.