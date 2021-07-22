July 22, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on July 20, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE (BNTXResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $278.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 44.8% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Silverback Therapeutics, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $196.88 average price target, implying a -27.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $194.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $261.77 and a one-year low of $54.10. Currently, BioNTech SE has an average volume of 3.03M.

BioNTech SE is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops and manufactures immunotherapies for cancer, infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.

