BioNTech SE (BNTX) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.63, implying a -16.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.00 and a one-year low of $12.53. Currently, BioNTech SE has an average volume of 2.2M.

BioNTech SE focuses on the development of molecular immune therapies and biomarker-based diagnostic approaches. The firm develops and manufactures biomarker-based in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDD) and commercializes products. It offers drug discovery services for therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Christopher Huber, Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.