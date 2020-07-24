BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to BioNano Genomics (BNGO – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.93, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 53.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNano Genomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.47.

The company has a one-year high of $4.70 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, BioNano Genomics has an average volume of 17.7M.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. The company was founded by Han Cao in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.