BiomX (PHGE) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 38.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BiomX with a $17.50 average price target.

BiomX’s market cap is currently $68.51M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PHGE in relation to earlier this year.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.