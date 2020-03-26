March 26, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

BiomX (PHGE) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

By Austin Angelo

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGEResearch Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

BiomX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Based on BiomX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $292.2K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $650.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

