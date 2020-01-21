January 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

By Ryan Adsit

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRNResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.55.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.71, which is a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Based on BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $55.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.65 million.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its products include Aldurazyme, Brineura, Kuvan, Naglazyme, Palynziq and Vimizim.

