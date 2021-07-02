BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on June 25, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 48.8% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.09, representing a 28.6% upside. In a report issued on June 22, Bank of America Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $486 million and net profit of $17.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $502 million and had a net profit of $81.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMRN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jean Jacques Bienaime, the CEO of BMRN bought 1,000 shares for a total of $37,460.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.