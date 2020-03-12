Biolinerx (BLRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 36.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biolinerx with a $14.50 average price target, which is an 866.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Biolinerx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.61 million.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.