March 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Biolinerx (BLRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRXResearch Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 36.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biolinerx with a $14.50 average price target, which is an 866.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Biolinerx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019