BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to BioLife Solutions (BLFS – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.65.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 30.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.

BioLife Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.00, representing a 31.7% upside. In a report issued on October 29, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on BioLife Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.2 million and net profit of $7.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLFS in relation to earlier this year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.