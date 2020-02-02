Biogen (BIIB) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $268.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $304.88, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $338.87 and a one-year low of $215.78. Currently, Biogen has an average volume of 1.57M.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.