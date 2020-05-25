BioDelivery (BDSI) Receives an Overweight from Cantor Fitzgerald

Uncategorized

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes reiterated an Overweight rating on BioDelivery (NASDAQ: BDSI) on May 7 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.94.

BioDelivery has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75, representing a 67.0% upside. In a report issued on May 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.9% and a 34.8% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Emergent Biosolutions, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Based on BioDelivery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.28 million and net profit of $4.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDSI in relation to earlier this year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.