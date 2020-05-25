BioDelivery (BDSI) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

Uncategorized

Roth Capital analyst Scott Henry reiterated a Buy rating on BioDelivery (NASDAQ: BDSI) on May 8 and set a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.94.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioDelivery is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.80, representing a 68.1% upside. In a report issued on May 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Henry has an average return of 0.4% when recommending BioDelivery.

According to TipRanks.com, Henry is ranked #4076 out of 6621 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $7.21 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, BioDelivery has an average volume of 1.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDSI in relation to earlier this year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.