Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares opened today at $6.21.

Klieve has an average return of 13.2% when recommending Bioceres Crop Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1106 out of 6714 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioceres Crop Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.65 and a one-year low of $4.33. Currently, Bioceres Crop Solutions has an average volume of 16.82K.

