BioCardia (BCDA) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to BioCardia (BCDA – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.0% and a 24.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on BioCardia is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.75 and a one-year low of $2.10. Currently, BioCardia has an average volume of 21.12K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCDA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.