Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Bill.com Holdings (BILL – Research Report), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $146.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.50.

Bill.com Holdings’ market cap is currently $12.03B and has a P/E ratio of -281.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 152 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BILL in relation to earlier this year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps customers to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by Rene Lacertea in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.