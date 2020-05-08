Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Bradley Sills from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings (BILL – Research Report), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bill.com Holdings with a $70.57 average price target, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps customers to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by Rene Lacertea in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.