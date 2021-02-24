BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on February 22, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.33, close to its 52-week low of $57.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 78.0% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BigCommerce Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $71.50, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $162.50 and a one-year low of $57.26. Currently, BigCommerce Holdings has an average volume of 2.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BIGC in relation to earlier this year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is a new era of ecommerce. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. The company powers both its customers’ branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.