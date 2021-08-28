BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) Gets a Hold Rating from Guggenheim

In a report issued on August 26, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.45, close to its 52-week low of $42.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Progress Software, and Squarespace.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.86.

The company has a one-year high of $162.50 and a one-year low of $42.17. Currently, BigCommerce Holdings has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BIGC in relation to earlier this year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is a new era of ecommerce. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. The company powers both its customers’ branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.