Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) Receives a Buy from Small Cap Consumer Research

In a report released yesterday, Small Cap Consumer Research from Small Cap Consumer Research maintained a Buy rating on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.18, close to its 52-week low of $25.58.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Betterware de Mexico with a $45.00 average price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Betterware de Mexico’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion and net profit of $639 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $953 million and had a net profit of $146 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company, focused on the home organization segment for which product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, among other categories. The company purchases the Home Organization Products and sells them through 9 catalogs throughout the year. It derives all of its revenue from the Mexican market.