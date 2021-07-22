Berry Petroleum (BRY) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on July 7, Nitin Kumar CFA from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Berry Petroleum (BRY – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.82.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 13.3% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Berry Petroleum with a $8.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Berry Petroleum’s market cap is currently $468.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Berry Corp. is an independent upstream energy company, which engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves. The company was founded by C. J. Berry in 1909 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.