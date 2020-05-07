Berry Global Group (BERY) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Lars Kjellberg maintained a Buy rating on Berry Global Group (BERY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kjellberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 53.8% success rate. Kjellberg covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Stora Enso, and Sappi.

Berry Global Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.33, implying a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.26 and a one-year low of $25.00. Currently, Berry Global Group has an average volume of 2.17M.

Berry Global Group, Inc. engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures, dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, polythene films, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, over caps, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Engineered Materials segment consists of tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, can liners, and specialty coated and laminated products. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The company was founded on November 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.