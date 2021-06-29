Bernstein Keeps a Sell Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Toni Sacconaghi from Bernstein maintained a Sell rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $688.72.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $608.36, implying a -9.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Tesla’s market cap is currently $663.5B and has a P/E ratio of 671.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.