March 9, 2020

Bernstein Downgrades Total SA (TOT) to Hold

By Austin Angelo

Total SA (TOTResearch Report) received a Hold rating from Bernstein analyst Neil Beveridge today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.31, close to its 52-week low of $41.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Beveridge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Beveridge covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Petrochina Company, China Petroleum, and PTT Exploration.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Total SA with a $67.73 average price target.

Based on Total SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.13 billion.

