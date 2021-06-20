Bernstein Believes EasyJet (Other OTC: EJTTF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on June 15, Daniel Roeska from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), with a price target of £11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.33, close to its 52-week high of $14.60.

Roeska has an average return of 32.0% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Roeska is ranked #1762 out of 7549 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.52, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 183.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.