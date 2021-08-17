Berenberg Bank Thinks Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX – Research Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.55, close to its 52-week low of $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 33.3% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sensei Biotherapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Kymera Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Black Diamond Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.25, a 333.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Black Diamond Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $345.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic agents to target unique oncogenic protein-isoforms. The company was founded by Dr. David M. Epstein and Dr. Elizabeth Buck in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.