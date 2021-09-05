Berenberg Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (DEUIF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Kai Klose maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (DEUIF – Research Report) on August 31 and set a price target of EUR23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Klose is ranked #698 out of 7641 analysts.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.96.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG is a Real estate investment trust which invests in German light industrial real estate. The objective of the company is to acquire and manage an attractive light industrial portfolio focused primarily on infrastructurally well-connected locations across Germany which has a local relevancy. The company’s property portfolio comprises of Olympiastraße, Dieselstraße, Teccenter, and Handelsstraße.