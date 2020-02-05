Berenberg Bank Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Trex Company (TREX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia reiterated a Buy rating on Trex Company (TREX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.81, close to its 52-week high of $101.72.

Maroccia has an average return of 37.8% when recommending Trex Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is ranked #681 out of 5875 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trex Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trex Company’s market cap is currently $5.88B and has a P/E ratio of 44.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.89.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trex Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.