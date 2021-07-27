Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 14, Yun Zhong from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.33.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $7.67 average price target, which is a 124.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhong is ranked #6824 out of 7609 analysts.

Selecta Biosciences’ market cap is currently $383.7M and has a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SELB in relation to earlier this year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.