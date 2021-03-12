Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Galiano Gold (GAU)

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Buy rating on Galiano Gold (GAU – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 26.3% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Yamana Gold, FRESNILLO, and Centamin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Galiano Gold with a $2.03 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Galiano Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $148 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.