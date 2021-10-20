Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Centamin (CELTF)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Guy from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Centamin (CELTF – Research Report), with a price target of p134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 40.7% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Galiano Gold, Yamana Gold, and FRESNILLO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centamin with a $1.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.13 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 10.46K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CELTF in relation to earlier this year.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.