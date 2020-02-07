February 7, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Berenberg Bank Maintains Their Sell Rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Eoin Mullany from Berenberg Bank maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DBResearch Report), with a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.37, close to its 52-week high of $10.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.9% and a 37.5% success rate. Mullany covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as UniCredit SpA, UBS Group AG, and AIB Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $7.27 average price target, representing a -28.5% downside. In a report issued on January 24, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.45 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 4.61M.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses.

