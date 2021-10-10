October 10, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Berenberg Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Merck & Company (MRK)

By Jason Carr

Berenberg Bank analyst Luisa Hector maintained a Hold rating on Merck & Company (MRKResearch Report) on October 8 and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Hector is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 87.5% success rate. Hector covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Bristol Myers, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.78, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.60 and a one-year low of $70.89. Currently, Merck & Company has an average volume of 12.57M.

Merck & Co., Inc. develops pharmaceutical and vaccine products. It also offers healthcare solutions and vaccines addressing animal health. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

