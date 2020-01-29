Berenberg Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Eni SPA (E)

Berenberg Bank analyst Henry Tarr maintained a Hold rating on Eni SPA (E – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.47, close to its 52-week low of $28.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Tarr covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Exxon Mobil, TechnipFMC, and Total SA.

Eni SPA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $17.64.

Based on Eni SPA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $581 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $569 million.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.