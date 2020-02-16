Berenberg Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report issued on February 13, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf (ELY – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.46.

Maroccia has an average return of 8.8% when recommending Callaway Golf.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is ranked #872 out of 5915 analysts.

Callaway Golf has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.71, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Callaway Golf’s market cap is currently $1.83B and has a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.36.

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Clubs, Golf Balls, and Gear, Accessories & Other.