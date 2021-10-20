Berenberg Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report released today, Fulvio Cazzol from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble (PG – Research Report), with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $140.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Cazzol is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 46.4% success rate. Cazzol covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, and Kimberly Clark.

Procter & Gamble has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.53, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble’s market cap is currently $341.6B and has a P/E ratio of 25.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2021, Gary Coombe, the CEO – Grooming of PG sold 20,000 shares for a total of $2,904,200.

Procter & Gamble Co. manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged goods across five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. Some of the popular brands owned by the company include Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Olay, Gillette, Oral-B, Vicks, Ariel, Tide, Pampers, Luvs and Bounty. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.