Berenberg Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on FRESNILLO (FNLPF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Hold rating on FRESNILLO (FNLPF – Research Report) today and set a price target of p1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 32.3% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Galiano Gold, Yamana Gold, and Centamin.

FRESNILLO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.78.

The company has a one-year high of $18.11 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, FRESNILLO has an average volume of 13.59K.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.