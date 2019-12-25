Berenberg Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

In a report issued on December 23, Richard Hatch from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF – Research Report), with a price target of p115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.71.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Resolute Mining.

Resolute Mining’s market cap is currently $733.8M and has a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.19.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.