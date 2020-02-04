February 4, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Berenberg Bank Keeps a Sell Rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

By Austin Angelo

Berenberg Bank analyst Fulvio Cazzol maintained a Sell rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CLResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.93, close to its 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.36, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Colgate-Palmolive’s market cap is currently $64.22B and has a P/E ratio of 27.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -198.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition segments.

