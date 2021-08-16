Berenberg Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report issued on August 11, Anita Dushyanth from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.59, close to its 52-week low of $23.79.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.33, a 267.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.74 and a one-year low of $23.79. Currently, Bioxcel Therapeutics has an average volume of 372.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTAI in relation to earlier this year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.