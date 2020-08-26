August 26, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Berenberg Bank Believes Team17 Group (Other OTC: TSVNF) Won’t Stop Here

By Carrie Williams

Berenberg Bank analyst Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Team17 Group (TSVNFResearch Report) on July 23 and set a price target of p650.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.52, close to its 52-week high of $6.70.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Team17 Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.19.

Team17 Group PLC is a video game label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third-party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally. The company focuses on premium, rather than free to play games, and its portfolio comprises over 90 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.

