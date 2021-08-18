Benchmark Co. Thinks NextCure’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on August 6, Aydin Huseynov from Benchmark Co. reiterated a Buy rating on NextCure (NXTC – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.00, close to its 52-week low of $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Huseynov ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.9% and a 21.7% success rate. Huseynov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Scopus BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NextCure with a $22.67 average price target, implying a 221.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NextCure’s market cap is currently $193.3M and has a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.