Benchmark Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Premier (PINC)

In a report released today, Bill Sutherland from Benchmark Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Premier (PINC – Research Report), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutherland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Sutherland covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Surgery Partners, and cbdMD.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Premier with a $40.50 average price target, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Premier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $444 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $694 million.

Premier, Inc. operates as a holding company with interests in health services. It specializes in data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and other services. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments.