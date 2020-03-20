Benchmark Co. Remains a Buy on ACM Research (ACMR)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on ACM Research (ACMR – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACM Research with a $42.29 average price target, implying a 92.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.20 and a one-year low of $12.51. Currently, ACM Research has an average volume of 712.6K.

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It operates through the Space Alternated Phase Shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology. The company was founded by David H. Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.